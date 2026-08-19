We’re off to a warm and muggy start to the day! Temperatures are largely near 70 this morning, while dew point temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s.

You’ll feel the soupiness as you head out the door, but you may also see the moisture as some patchy, dense fog is possible in isolated spots this morning.

Be mindful as you’re getting behind the wheel!

This afternoon will be warm and a bit muggy still, though it will be less exaggerated than this morning. Dew points will remain in the 60s, while air temperatures will be in the 80s. Most spots will top out in the neighborhood of 84-87 degrees or so.

We also have a chance of an isolated shower today, but most of that activity stays to our west– good news, overall, for anyone headed to Fenway to watch the Sox take on the Diamondbacks for the third of a three-game series.

That said, shower chances do increase a bit by Thursday evening as low pressure makes more of an impact on the forecast.

Thursday will be a degree or two cooler than today. We’ll see more clouds in the second half of the day, and by the evening we could see some showers, particularly in southeastern Massachusetts.

Those showers pass us by, and then we’re left with a gorgeous Friday afterward! We’ll be mostly to partly sunny with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s inland and the 70s for the coast– right near average for this time of year.

On the flip side, as low pressure returns to control the forecast, things become a bit more unsettled into the weekend.

While most of Saturday stays dry, we’re looking out for a few showers and a rumble of thunder Saturday evening. Sunday could see a few spotty showers as well.