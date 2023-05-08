Wow! What a weekend we had with temps in the 70s to near 80, full on sunshine and low humidity. Pretty easy to get used to that pattern, and then overall theme of this week, is to have some similar days showing up in the 7 days forecast.



After tracking a little bit of wet weather overnight, we’re drying out quickly and quite nicely this morning as temps will jump from the 50s this morning, right back into the mid 70s this afternoon with low humidity and a refreshing breeze.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the 7day forecast as highs drop into the 60s for most, although along the coast, temps run in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon with an ocean breeze. More clouds stream in midday into the afternoon, but the pattern remains dry as wet weather missed us to the south. Chilly air settles in at night, with temps falling into the mid 30s in many of the suburbs, 40s in Boston.

After a chilly start Wednesday, the afternoon will be fantastic with highs near 70 under a sunny sky and low humidity. The temps step it up another notch or two Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to 80. A spot pop-up shower is possible Thursday, but a better chance for a passing shower/storm is Friday. With that said, the bulk of Friday is still expected to be dry.

Mother’s Day Weekend looks mild and dry as of now too, with highs in the 70s.