The weekend weather was certainly solid with some sunshine and a lot of dry air in place. Although there was a bit of a chill in the air, temps overall were pretty close to the averages for the time of year.



Now, we start the up trend, with the winds kicking in out of the southwest behind the warm front that moved through overnight. Temps today jump into the 60s and 70s, warmest away from Southeast Mass. The breeze will be gusty, 25-35mph. A few isolated showers roll through late this afternoon into this evening, but the rainfall overall looks limited.

It’ll be a mild night tonight with temps staying in the 50s. That allows for a good launching pad tomorrow for temps to climb into the 70s and low 80s. One caveat to the forecast is that the westerly breeze is light. That means it’s easy for an ocean breeze to develop along the coast and start moving west. That’ll knock temps back near the coast, especially north of Boston.

A few showers/storm are possible tomorrow evening.

It’ll be warm again on Wednesday, with the potential of chillier ocean air moving in along the coast again. Another round of scattered showers and storms moves in Wednesday evening.



Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still favoring above averages temps. Friday looks warm too.



Enjoy it, the pattern shifts back to a cooler one next week.