Warm Weekend Ahead

Warm weather is upon us today with highs running in the lower 80s inland. We’ll hold onto more sunshine this afternoon vs. yesterday afternoon as few clouds stream in. With west winds on the light side, it’ll be easy for sea breezes to kick in, keeping temps at the coast in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds and breaks of sunshine will be with us this weekend with more sunshine centered around the midday hours as we’ll likely start off with some low clouds and areas of fog. At the beach, temps run in the 70s both days, coolest across the Cape.

Humidity goes up through the weekend into early next week, and if all goes well, we’ll also see the shower chance go up next week. Scattered showers are possible Monday, and perhaps more widespread rain possible around Wednesday. With most of eastern Southern New England in a severe to extreme drought, we’ll take whatever rain we can get.