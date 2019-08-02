Warm Weekend, Few Storms Saturday

7Weather- Humidity increases a bit on Saturday, but then the comfy, refreshing air returns on Sunday. Overall, we’re looking at some great beach weather this weekend.

SATURDAY:

There is a chance for a spot shower Saturday morning, and then we could see a few storms in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers/storms with the best chance north and west of Boston. The main window for storms is between 3-7 PM.

It will be a bit muggy with warm highs. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in, so Boston likely hits into the mid 80s. Highs across the area range from 82-88º.

SUNDAY:

A “cool” front moved through the area early on Sunday, dropping our humidity. Temps are a few degrees cooler, between 78-86º. There is a 10% chance of an afternoon storm. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

BEACH FORECAST:

The beaches are warmer on Saturday, in the low and mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy, and there could be a spot storm. It will also be breezy at times.

It is mostly sunny Sunday, with coastal areas in the 70s.