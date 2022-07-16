Not a bad summer weekend overall with some sunshine and temps running well into the 80s. Humidity stays on the lower side today with dew points in the 50s as air temps head into the mid to upper 80s. The sunshine will be filtered out at times with mid to high level clouds, but most areas stay dry. I say most, and not all, as a brief pop-up shower will fall across about 5-10% of the area. Few and far between to say the least.



Tomorrow, it’ll be a bit more humid with low clouds breaking for some sunshine early to mid morning. Highs jump 85-90 in the afternoon and just another isolated pop-up shower is possible for a few towns. Solid overall pool/beach weather for most areas though.





Humidity is sky high Monday as dew points surge past 70. That, combined with temps in the mid to upper 80s and a wave of low pressure with a front approaching, will produce scattered afternoon and evening storms. Some of them locally strong to severe, so we’ll have to keep an eye on the radar.





Tuesday, the humidity is lower, but it’ll be hot as temps near 90. We peak with the heat Wednesday as highs head into the low to mid 90s. Thursday, into next weekend looks warm to hot too with the next round of storms Thursday afternoon/night.





Stay cool!

