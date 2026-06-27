Happy Saturday! It’s a beautiful day so far. This weekend overall looks pretty good, with things really heating up into next week.

Temperatures out there now are already in the 60s and 70s. Highs later today will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s with coastal temperatures a little cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for a spot shower from 1-10 p.m.

Sunday isn’t far off! Morning temperatures dip to near 60 with highs in the low 80s. Again, it’ll be cooler at the coast in the upper 70s. The morning will be cloudier with some spotty drizzle with partly sunny conditions in the afternoon and an isolated shower.

Monday looks dry and bright. We start near 60 again with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday: upper 80s and chances for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday could be day 1 of a heatwave in the 90s. Humidity jumps while afternoon highs surge into the mid 90s. That’ll bring dangerously high heat indices to over 100 degrees, so plan accordingly. Wednesday there’s also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Thursday looks to be day 2. Highs will be even warmer in the upper 90s with dew points still extreme in the 70s. Thankfully, if you’re at the coast you’ll stay a bit cooler in the 80s. There’s another chance for a spot thunderstorm, too. Friday the heat continues with highs in the mid to upper 90s and more storm chances. Stay tuned!