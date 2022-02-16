After a seasonable Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, temperatures will not shy away much from those overnight as clouds increase.

Tomorrow, we’ll see highs nearing record territory.

The wind will stick around tonight and tomorrow, but the strongest gusts hold off until Thursday night into early Friday morning. These strong gusts are associated with a cold front swinging in from the northwest. That front clears the region by midday Friday.

The highest gusts across our region is expected along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands where gusts 55-65 mph are possible where a High Wind Warning has been issued. A High Wind Watch has been posted for NE MA, Boston, Metrowest, southern Worcester County and most of SE MA for gusts 50-60 mph. For our NH counties and along coastal Maine, a Wind Advisory has been issued for gusts up to 50 mph. For gusts that high, be sure to secure any loose items around your yard like trash bins/can, patio / deck furniture.

Rain will also be accompanying these wind gusts along a strong cold front.

About a half inch to an inch of rainfall is expected, so some poor drainage flooding is possible.

Ahead of that front we are in the 50s Friday morning, behind that front temperatures tumble into the upper 30s by midday.

We have a clipper system sliding in from the northwest Saturday that will bring a chance for flurries along with some wind. Sunday is the drier day of the two, but both weekend days will be in the upper 30s.

Presidents Day Monday is mainly sunny with highs bouncing back into the 50s. Tuesday afternoon brings back showers to the region and those linger into Wednesday as we still hold on into the 50s through midweek.