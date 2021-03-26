Warm, Windy, Unsettled Friday

Mild, muggy and a bit unsettled. That’ll be the theme of the day through early this afternoon as scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are in and out through midday. The best chance for thunder will be around midday as a batch of instability combines with some humidity and daytime warmth. Not all towns will catch a thunderstorm, but in locations that do, a brief downpour and gusty winds are possible. After 2pm, most of us dry out for the day and as breaks of sun emerge, temps jump to near 70 by 5pm. The big difference from this afternoon vs. yesterday afternoon will be the wind. South winds today gusts 35-45mph and with that in mind, a wind advisory is posted through tonight.

Sure, we could see a few gusty showers/thunder today, but the higher chance for a damaging thunderstorm or two favors locations northwest of many of us, where you see the green shaded area.

Tomorrow looks good, a solid start to the weekend with highs near 60 inland, near 50 at the coast. Sunday, rain develops around midday. While the timing of it’s not great, being a weekend, at least the rain will be beneficial with 0.50-1.00″ likely through Sunday night.