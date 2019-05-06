Warm With a Few Showers Tuesday

7Weather- We hit the 70s on Tuesday, but we also see some rain late in the afternoon. Wednesday is dry, and then the next system that brings rain moves in late on Thursday.

TUESDAY:

Morning lows will be between 40-49º. By 8AM, most spots are close to 50 degrees with some sun.

Overall, Tuesday has partly sunny skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

The little bit of sun and a southwest wind allows most areas to reach into the low and mid 70s. The Cape stays cool in the 50s.

A cold front moves through the area late in the day. This gives us the chance for a few showers, possibly some thunderstorms after 5 PM Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

That cold front stalls offshore, leaving us with some extra cloud cover Wednesday morning. Temps will be in the low 50s.

The afternoon looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low and mid 60s inland.

A sea breeze keeps coastal areas in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

There will be a few peeks of sun early on Thursday, and then it looks like the rest of the day is cloudy with cooler temps in the mid and upper 50s.

Rain moves in throughout the evening on Thursday and on and off showers are expected overnight.

7-DAY:

Friday has a few showers with mild temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. As of now, most of the rain falls throughout the morning.

Saturday is mostly sunny and nice in the upper 60s!

A system south of the area gives us the chance for a few showers on Mother’s Day. It looks mostly cloudy with highs are in the upper 50s.