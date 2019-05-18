Warm with Spot Shower Sunday

A warm front lifts through the area on Sunday, allowing temperatures to jump, but it also gives us the chance for a shower.

The best chance for a quick shower will be between 10 am – 1 pm. I wouldn’t cancel plans, it’s only about a 30% chance of rain.

If you’re up early enough, you’ll see some sunshine and then clouds move in around 9-10 am. It will already be warm by 11AM, in the mid and upper 60s.

The afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be warm in the low and mid 70s!

Monday will feel more like summer time. Temperatures reach into the low and mid 80s!

A cold front moves through late in the afternoon, and that will fire up a few thunderstorms. There could be a strong to severe storm.

We drop to more seasonable highs on Tuesday and it will be windy.