Warmer & A Bit Unsettled

It’s another chilly start for us this morning, with clear skies and mild winds leading again to a pretty wide-range in morning lows this Tuesday (from 14° in Jaffrey to 37 in Provincetown). While we’ll start out with plenty of sunshine this morning, we will see more filtered sunshine later this morning, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Winds will be much lighter today, so as we warm up into the 40s, it should feel warmer. Temperatures reach into the mid to upper-40s farther inland, but across the coastline, we’ll stay cooler in the low-40s.

Kids will still need the warm coat this morning, but I’d recommend dressing in layers. As we head into this afternoon, it may be too mild for the kids to want to keep that winter coat on!

With mostly cloudy skies tonight, Wednesday morning won’t be as cold as the last couple of mornings as we wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Your Wednesday forecast brings back the slight chance for a few lights rain showers/sprinkles, but it won’t be a washout. Right now looks like a better chance for a few showers Thursday & Friday, with warmer weather moving in late week.

~Wren