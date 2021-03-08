Warmer Air Moving In, First 60s of 2021

7Weather- Cool air was still around today, but we go up from here.

Tuesday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the chance for sprinkles. It is a chilly start with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Skies quickly clear by mid-morning, and the rest of the day has sunshine. Highs are mild in the low and mid 50s. It will be breezy at times, especially around lunch time. If you’re a runner, you’ll have decent weather tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be near 50º around 5 PM.

It looks like inland areas will see their first 60º day on Wednesday. Clean the grills, and take lunch or dinner outside! Temperatures will be in the mid 50s at lunch time, and near 60º in the early afternoon. A light onshore wind will keep the coast in the low 50s.

It doesn’t look like there will be an onshore wind on Thursday, allowing Boston to get into the mid 60s. This will be the first 60º for Boston since Christmas Day.

Thursday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs between 64-70º.

Friday is still warm, and 20-25º above average. A cold front is on it’s way to southern New England, so we’ll see mainly cloudy skies ahead of it, and a spot shower Friday afternoon. We return to reality this upcoming weekend with highs back down into the 40s.