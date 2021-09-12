We have great weather for the first Patriots game at Gillette! If you’re grilling in the backyard before the game or tailgating at Foxborough you can expect a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the upper 70s around lunch time, and then in the low and mid 80s in the early afternoon. It will be breezy this afternoon and humidity will be increasing throughout the day.

Most of the daylight hours are dry. There could be an isolated storm north and west around 6-7 PM, but the better chance of storms is overnight.

If you commute early between 4-6 AM, then you might run into lingering rain Monday morning. Showers are moving out between 6-9 AM, and then skies gradually clear up. We start the morning in the mid 60s, and then reach into the upper 70s in the afternoon. The morning is humid, but with the muggy air moving out it will feel comfortable by the afternoon.

Tuesday is the pick of the week! Humidity is low, highs are in the mid 70s and there will be plenty of sunshine. There could be a spot shower early Wednesday morning, but it looks like scattered showers hold off until late in the afternoon. We go back to muggy air and highs are in the mid 80s.

The week ends with wet weather. Thursday has scattered showers throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday has light, on and off showers with highs in the upper 70s. It now looks like Saturday will only have a lingering morning shower, and then skies gradually clear.