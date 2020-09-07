Warmer and Muggy Next Few Days

7Weather- We have a stretch of beautiful, comfortable weather, but now humidity begins to build in the area.

Tuesday will start to feel muggy, and it is warmer with highs in the mid 80s inland, and near 80º along the coast.

The day will start with clouds, but they quickly move out, and it’s mainly sunny by mid-morning. Temperatures right at the coast with range from the mid 70s on the Cape, to the low 80s for Boston area beaches.

Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun, and it will feel muggy to tropical. Highs reach into the mid 80s inland, and an onshore breeze keeps the coast in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday looks mainly cloudy, so no a good beach day. It will be humid and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s. A cold front approaches the area late in the day, giving us the chance for a few showers.

That cold front might leave a few lingering clouds early Friday morning, but it gradually clears up, and the afternoon is sunny. Dry air dips in, dropping our humidity back down. It will be cool with highs in the low 70s inland, 60s at the coast.

The tropics are active! We have two newly formed tropical storms. Paulette formed this morning at 11 AM, and Rene formed at 5 PM this afternoon.

Both storms mainly stay out in open water for at least the next 6-7 days. The exception is the Cape Verde Islands off the west of coast of Africa. They are under a Tropical Storm Warning.