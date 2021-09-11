Southern New England will have great weather for the first Patriots game at Gillette! Whether your tailgating at the stadium or in your back yard, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with warm temperatures. It will be in the upper 70s for tailgating, and then in the low 80s at kickoff. Temperatures eventually drop down into the mid 70s by the end of the game.

There is the chance of an isolated storm around sunset, especially north, but the better chance for storms is overnight. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder Sunday night (after midnight) into early Monday morning as a cold front clears the area.

If you commute early around 5AM, then you might run into a lingering shower Monday morning. It looks like the wet weather is over as we approach 7AM.

Skies gradually clear throughout the morning, and then the afternoon will be mainly sunny. Highs reach into the mid 70s. It will feel humid in the morning, and then humidity drops as we go into the afternoon.

Tuesday is the pick of the week! Skies are mainly sunny, humidity is low, and highs reach into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week is now looking unsettled. A front stalls just north of us on Wednesday, so for now it looks like spotty showers throughout the day. That same front brings afternoon showers on Thursday. A low pressure system that develops south of the area looks to bring in rain Friday and Saturday.