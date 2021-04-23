Warmer And Sunny Saturday, Showers Sunday

7Weather- There will be less wind on Saturday, and we warm up. Sunday isn’t a complete washout for everyone, but there will be on and off showers throughout the day.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend. The day start with temperatures near 50º, and then we jump into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

It will be breezy at times, but not nearly as windy as the last couple of days. The first part of the day is sunny, and then high, thin clouds move in around sunset.

Showers start between 9-11 AM Sunday. The track of a low pressure system to our south will determine how much rain we see. As of now, it has moved further south, meaning areas north of the Pike will have a few, light showers, and SE Mass will see steadier rain. It looks like northern Worcester County gets drizzle, and the Cape sees periods of rain.

Highs are cooler in the low and mid 50s. It will become breezy along the coast in the afternoon, and most of the day is windy on the Cape.

Notice that we’ll get about 0.10″-0.20″ along and north of the Pike. Areas south likely get 0.50″-1.00″.

We’ll have fantastic weather at Fenway on Saturday. It will be in the upper 60s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. It doesn’t look like it will be pouring rain on Sunday, but expect wet weather and cooler temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday is seasonable in the upper 50s, and it will be breezy. Tuesday has sunshine with temperatures near 70º. Wednesday could be our first 80º day of the year.