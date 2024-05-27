For the rest of your afternoon we’ll continue to dodge spotty showers. However, the real concern is later this evening.

From the west to the east, a line of downpours and thunderstorms will move across our area, with the worst of it from 7-11 p.m.

While there may be some gusty winds and water pooling a bit on the roads, at least we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather. Some storms could be on the stronger side, however.

Overnight, rain slowly clears and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow we start the day with clouds but brighten up by the afternoon and that’ll allow afternoon highs to skyrocket to the low to mid 80s. It will feel humid and sticky with dew points well into the 60s.

The one benefit of rain is that it lowers pollen levels, which will also go right back up later this week.

The rest of this week is looking a lot better than Monday. Highs in the 70s, a spot shower Wednesday and isolated showers Thursday before drier weather this weekend.