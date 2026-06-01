Happy Monday! It was definitely noticeably cooler today with highs only in the 60s with a gray start. If you’re looking for more summer-like weather, well I’ve got news for you! We’re tracking a big warm-up this week.

Before the warming trend, we’ll still be cold tonight. Overnight lows will drop all the way to the low 40s under mostly clear skies. So you’ll want a coat before you step out the door to head to work tomorrow morning!

The partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday will drag us from the 40s into the mid 70s. Wednesday looks even better! Skies are looking partly to mostly sunny with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs into the upper 70s. Just a heads up, it will be slightly cooler at the coastline.

The REAL heat begins Thursday. You’ll even want to head to the beaches! Highs will reach all the way into the upper 80s, and we’re expecting more of the same on Friday. Both days will be dry and bright.

Now for the ultimate test….the weekend forecast. We’ve had rain on the last five weekends in a ROW here in Boston, and we need a break. Right now, we’re watching some rain chances Saturday into Monday, though, but we’ve still got time! Stay tuned.