7Weather- The next two days a cool and then we have a big warm up by the end of the week.

Temperatures dip down into upper 30s tonight, but we jump into the mid 40s by 7AM. Highs reach into the mid 50s along the coast and into the low 60s along the coast.

It won’t be as windy as it was today, but you’ll still feel the wind out there. Most of the area is sunny, but the Cape & the Islands might get stuck under the clouds again.

Wednesday is still tricky. It looks like the clouds push inland and will hangout out in eastern Massachusetts throughout the first part of the day.

They might thin out throughout the afternoon, but the clouds will overall keep the coast in the low and mid 50s. Inland spots that don’t get the clouds will be mild with temperatures between 65-70º.

Here comes our warm-up! Thursday is mainly sunny with highs between 75-80º. A light, onshore wind keeps the coast in the mid and upper 60s.

The week ends with sunshine on Friday. Highs are in the low 80s, but again, an onshore wind keeps the coast cooler.