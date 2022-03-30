After a wintry start to the week, it will certainly feel more spring like for the end of the week. In fact, today was much more seasonable with highs near or at 50°.

Tonight, we could have a passing shower to the north, otherwise we’ll be mainly cloudy with lows only slipping into the upper 30s to around 40°.

Tomorrow, we see the return of 60-degree high temperatures as a warm front lifts in and a southwesterly wind pushes in the warmer air. Although it will be warmer, we’ll have cloudy skies for much of the day. We could wake up to a few sprinkles in the morning, but the bulk of the daytime hours should be dry.

By the evening commute, there could be a few showers bubbling up ahead of the main line of rain that will swing in after sunset tomorrow night. The line could contain embedded downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. That line should sweep in from west to east from 8pm – 11pm tomorrow night.

For Friday, a few spot showers are possible, otherwise it will be mainly cloudy and warm with highs around 60°.

For the weekend, highs will be slightly cooler, but they will be above average. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low 50s. Saturday features more sunshine while Sunday will have a few more clouds and a chance for a few afternoon passing showers.

The rest of the 7-day remains above normal with highs into the mid 50s for the first half of next week.