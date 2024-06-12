Temperatures climbed a few more degrees today in the upper 70s/near 80° inland. We’ll climb a bit more tomorrow and stay warm through the end of the work week. Along with that, comes an increase in humidity and the likelihood of storms.

A lot of cities felt the heat across the country today! We’ll get a taste of that with temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow and Friday. A cooler pocket of air aloft moves farther northeast, and we’ll get ridging aloft tomorrow.

We’ll start out the day in the upper 50s/low 60s. There will be a lot of sunshine mixed with high clouds and a southwest breeze to boost our temperatures into the mid/upper 80s. Temperatures will be in the 70s across the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands. The wind will pick up later in the day.

By Friday, dew points will be on the rise! It’ll feel muggy. We’ll still have the warmer temperatures with highs fairly similar if not a degree or so higher than Thursday.

The warmth and humidity will interact with a cold front moving in from the west. That’ll spark scattered strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. Storm threats include the potential for damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and downpours. There will be scattered showers overnight into Saturday morning. Then we’ll clear out through the rest of the day.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid/upper 70s. Next week, we’re heating things up! Temperatures have the potential to reach 90°/low 90s Tuesday through Thursday around Southern New England. Three days in a row at/above 90° would make a heat wave for us. Here’s the probability your town reaches 90° next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black