Warmer Friday, A Cape Shower Saturday

We’re just a few days away from Groundhog Day and officially 50 days until the first full day of Spring, but we’ve certainly had a mild start to 2020, as we round out the first month of the new year and decade. Overall, it looks like January 2020 will finish in the top 5 warmest.

Today was actually the coldest day of this week with highs around the freezing mark, but we saw a nice recovery from earlier this morning where some spots started in the teens to single digits.

Looking ahead to the next few days, temperatures will hover in the low 40s, varying between 5 to 10° warmer than average before jumping back into the low 50s by next week.

And it looks like this warmer set-up sticks around over the next ten day to fourteen days, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

We’ve also been mentioning a system for this Saturday, but it looks like the track will continue to remain farther out to sea, meaning still a few showers possible, but mainly for areas closest to the coast and the Cape and Islands. Elsewhere, don’t be surprised if you see a flurry inland, otherwise, the bulk of the weekend forecast will be dry.

An unsettled pattern returns Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance for some showers next Wednesday and a wintry mix possible inland Thursday.