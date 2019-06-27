Warmer Friday Followed By Scattered Weekend Thunderstorms

Today was nearly a repeat of yesterday, complete with the onshore breeze off of the cooler ocean waters, the cloud earlier this morning that eroded to mostly sunny skies inland, slight fog bank that loomed near the coastline and highs into the 80s inland, near 70 at the coast.

As we look ahead to tonight, expect a few clouds, and some patchy fog ahead of the change in wind direction to out of the west after midnight. Overnight low only fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s. We start off tomorrow morning with a few low clouds towards the outer Cape, otherwise, it’s a more sun-filled start to our Friday, and Friday looks to be the best day out of the weekend forecast.

Friday features a warm-up for everyone, the most significant will be at the coast since it’s been cooler the past few days. Low 80s are expected at the beaches, low to mid 80s for Boston, mid to upper 80s inland, with a few 90-degree highs sprinkled in there. It is going to be HOT, so be sure to take some water breaks if you find yourself outside for an extended period of time inland into the peak heat hours.

We remain dry Friday, but rain chances increase as we head into the weekend. The weekend is NOT a washout, but we are going to be tracking some scattered showers/thunderstorms at times both weekend days.

As far as timing of these showers/storms to plan ahead for your outdoor plans, it looks like the first round of showers/storms slide in early Saturday morning mainly north of the Pike. These move out by late morning and then we see partly sunny skies into the afternoon, ahead of a chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms, but these look to be into central MA, with the Cape and the Islands aiming to remain dry on Saturday.

Sunday brings some scattered showers too, but with more clouds lingering, highs only stretch into the upper 70s. Drier conditions return Monday, then we are back into the 80s as we approach the 4th of July.