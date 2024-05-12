For the rest of your Sunday, clouds will slowly partially clear and overnight lows will be chilly again in the low to mid 40s. There’s another low chance of seeing the northern lights tonight in Massachusetts, and skies should become partly cloudy late so you may have a slim chance to actually see them if they do happen to be overhead.

Early in the morning Monday we’ll be in the 40s but by morning commute time most of us will be in the 50s. Afternoon highs will be finally warmer in the mid to the upper 60s. It will be a couple of degrees cooler by the coast. At least it’ll be another nice day to go to the Red Sox game.

Tomorrow will bring some brighter periods and some cloudier periods, but most of the day will be dry.

There’s a chance for isolated light rain or sprinkles in the evening and again overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week in the 70s. However, Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday we have our next chance of rain.