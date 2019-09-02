Warmer Next Two Days, Fall-Like to End Week

7Weather- The next couple of days are warm, and a bit muggy. The week ends with a fall-feel, and we will be keeping an eye on Dorian as it is expected to be off our coast Friday into Saturday.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

We have some great weather in store for Tuesday. The day starts with temperatures in the low 60s, and then inland towns get into the low 80s in the afternoon. A sea breeze keeps the coast in the low 70s.

Wednesday is warm and muggy. Temps will be between 80-86º. There is a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. Also expect windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph.

Clouds increase through the day on Thursday, and it will feel more like fall with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WATCHING DORIAN:

Dorian is expected to be off our coast late Friday and into Saturday.

Notice that SE Mass is under the cone of uncertainty , also notice that the cone is very wide.

As of now, it looks like we will get some rain and wind from the outer edge of the storm.

The best chance for this will be for SE Mass, Cape and the Islands.