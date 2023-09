It was a comfortable Saturday across the area to kick off Labor Day weekend with sunshine and high temps in the 70s and 80s.

After a weak disturbance passes by overnight, sunshine returns Sunday morning with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

The beach forecast is fantastic for Labor Day as well, with highs in the 80s for the North & South Shores, 70s for the Cape, Islands, and Buzzards Bay.