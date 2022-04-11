7Weather- Overall, we’re looking at a warmer trend this week, but there are a couple of chances of showers.

Tuesday morning is not a washout. It’s more of light, on and off showers that move out mid-day. Skies gradually clear between 12-2PM, and the rest of the day is bright with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

We’ll have great baseball weather for the Woo Sox home opener. It will be bright and breezy at first pitch with a temperatures close to 65º.

Wednesday morning will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds thicken up throughout the day, but highs still reach into the mid and upper 60s. There could be a spot shower between 2-5 PM. Aside from that, the resto of the day is dry.

It’s a tricky forecast on Thursday. A warm front get s stuck in the area, so we’ll have to see just how far north it lifts. Right now it’s looking like inland spots will be in the low 60s and areas along the coast get stuck in the 50s.

Expect lots of clouds around with spotty showers in the morning, and then scattered showers move in between 5-7PM.

This all clears out in time for the home opener at Fenway! It will be breezy at times with temperatures near 60º at first pitch.

Saturday has highs in the 60s with afternoon showers. Easter Sunday now looks dry, windy and cooler in the low 50s.