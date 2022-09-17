7Weather- It is warmer and a bit muggy Sunday, and then the week starts with showers and storms.

It won’t be as chilly Sunday morning with low temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re in the low 60s by 8AM and then we jump into the mid 70s by 11AM. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase throughout the afternoon and it will be breezy at times.

We could have a spot shower around and after 5 PM.

Monday’s forecast is a bit complicated. What you need to know is that we could have much cooler temperatures in southern NH and the coast and showers and storms arrive mid-day.

A system coming in from the west clashes with the back door cold front, which is why I say the forecast is tricky. That system coming in will bring scattered showers and perhaps a few storms in the afternoon. Expect wet weather for the afternoon/evening commute.

Tuesday will have lots of clouds with a a spot shower. Highs reach into the 60s along the coast and in the low 70s inland. Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday is the first day of fall. Technically the fall equinox is at 9:03PM so we’ll call Friday the first full day of fall. It will certainly feel like it with highs in the low 60s and a chilly breeze around.