The weekend ends warmer, and then we start the week with showers and storms.

Sunday morning will be sunny with temperatures in the low 70s by 9AM. There will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with the chance for a storm or two after 4PM. Highs reach into the low 80s. There won’t be an onshore wind Sunday so the coast will also be near 80º.

It looks like there will be two main windows of showers and storms Monday. The first round will be in the morning, and the second closer to sunset. We can’t rule out the chance for isolated downpours in between those two windows.

There is a slight chance a couple of storms become strong to severe. The better chance for severe weather will be in western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Temperatures start in the low 60s, and we make it into the low 70s late in the afternoon.

It will be a beautiful day at Fenway tomorrow. You’ll want to dress for warm weather, and take the sunscreen with you! There might be a window to play ball on Monday. It could be that storms move out just in time for the game, and then develop again as the game ends.

Sunday is a great day to golf! It will be warm with humidity remaining low. Monday is not a good day to golf with the chance for scattered showers and storms. These storms could produce lightning. The best time to golf on Tuesday will be late morning. Highs eventually make it into the low 80s. Expect isolated storms in the afternoon.