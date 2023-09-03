Good morning! It’s a mild start and it’ll be a warmer day in the upper 80s. Great beach weather! Cape Cod beaches will stay cooler today. Warmer inland tomorrow with relief and cooler temperatures at the coast. The summerlike feel is with us for a few days before high pressure breaks down late week and a front comes through with storms.

A disturbance moved through overnight with some showers. You might see some wet pavement early this morning. We have a few leftover clouds but we’ll see a lot of sunshine. High pressure is to our southwest promoting a dry and sunny dat. We’re pulling in more moisture on a southwest wind, making it feel somewhat muggy. Heading to the beaches today? It’ll be coolest on Cape Cod beaches and Cape Ann with a southwest wind.

It stays mild tonight and gets warm again tomorrow inland. Temperatures stay cooler along the entire coast with an onshore wind. You’ll see more clouds along the coast too.

High pressure over Texas builds east this week pushing warmer temperatures toward Southern New England. Highs will be in the upper 80s close to 90. Also early this week, the remnants of Idalia are projected to move toward the Canadian Maritimes. How close the low pressure system moves to the East Coast could dictate a change in temperatures and cloud cover for us midweek. A front out of the Great Lakes brings rain and storms back into the forecast for the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black