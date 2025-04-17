It was another nice and dry day for us! Bright sunshine warmed our temperatures into the 60s for some. We continue a day-to-day climb into the weekend. Some towns could flirt with 80° on Saturday!

Overnight, the breeze will become calm and the skies will remain clear. Temperatures will fall into the 30s. After the chilly start, temperatures will climb through the 40s and 50s quickly in the morning. Our highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and a southwest breeze will pick up. Gusts should stay in the range of 20-25 mph.

The increasing cloud cover is ahead of a warm front. A spot shower is possible tomorrow evening. A few showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning.

We’ll be in the warm sector on Saturday. Milder air will continue to flow in on a west to southwest wind that will be gusty. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Some towns in northern MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley could touch 80°!

A cold front will bring isolated showers Saturday evening. Luckily, the cold front won’t knock back temperatures too much for Sunday. Highs will still be in the low 60s. If you don’t mind it being breezy, it will be nice weather for Easter with sunshine.

Marathon Monday will be dry and mild. We were tracking showers that now look like they will hold off until the nighttime into Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black