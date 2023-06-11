7Weather- We’re heading for a warmer afternoon. There’s a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon. Better chances for widespread rain and some storms return to the forecast for the work week.

High pressure is in charge of our region. That setup has led to a bright start and light wind. There’s a warmer air mass in place along with the June sunshine will boost temperatures into the low/mid 80s inland. More clouds will filter the sun into this afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s on the coast with onshore breezes. There’s a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon.

The air mass will stay warm overnight so we’ll start tomorrow morning in the upper 50s/low 60s. Tomorrow will look and feel different. We’ll see more clouds. It’ll also start to feel a bit on the muggy side as dew points head near 60.

Most of Monday is dry. We’ll track an area of low pressure to our west that’ll pull showers into our area late Monday (around/just after sunset) and overnight into Tuesday morning. Downpours are possible at times.

Next week will be unsettled at times, especially Wednesday. Spot showers are still possible Thursday and Friday. The start of next weekend looks better. We stay warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black