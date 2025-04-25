It’s a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 50s! Today will be a warmer and mainly dry day, before temperatures drop and it turns unsettled this weekend.

Highs today reach the upper 70s/near 80 inland. The wind stays light out of the southwest, and that will allow seabreezes to develop. I think most coastal locations stay in the 60s for highs.

There a few light showers blossoming this morning, but today will be mainly dry with more clouds, some sun and even some haze. The haze is from wildfire smoke pushed north out of New Jersey. Our air quality is forecasted to be moderate because of that today. That means if you’re very sensitive to particulate matter, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors.

A front draped to our north keeps the clouds and a 10% chance for a shower around today. Developing low pressure will bring rain tomorrow. That low sticks around Sunday rotating in clouds and a few showers.

Here’s a look at the timing. Rain moves in tomorrow morning from west to east. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times in the morning. Through the afternoon, showers become scattered. There will be a break in the activity for part of the afternoon and evening. Then another round of showers and storms comes through in the evening and at night. Some sun to start Sunday, then clouds fill in. The best chance for showers will be later in the day as shown below.

Temperatures rebound next week. We’ll get back into the upper 70s near 80. It’s drier next week, outside of a chance for a storm Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black