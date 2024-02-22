It’s a chilly morning, but we have a nice afternoon on tap for today with temperatures climbing to the 40s! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, we’re stuck in between two storm systems, each throwing some of their clouds our way today. We have an offshore storm that will stay offshore, and one moving out of the Midwest that will be here late this evening, but more so overnight and tomorrow.

Much of the day today will be dry and all of the daylight hours will be dry, but by about 8 or 9pm you may feel a sprinkle or see a flurry. It’s very insignificant and I wouldn’t worry too much about anything through the evening hours.

Once we get to midnight and beyond, the precipitation will fill in as light snow, but for only a few hours. Temperatures tonight should stay right near freezing which will limit any sort of accumulation.

But the storm will quickly pull in warmer air and the snow will not stick around long. By the time we step out the door Friday morning, the snow is gone and we talk about scattered rain showers. Scattered is the key word for tomorrow’s rain. It won’t rain steady all day, so you’ll have dry hours, but make sure you grab the umbrella out the door because chances are you’ll need it at some point tomorrow.

Where the snow can hang on the longest and where temperatures are slightly colder overnight, you may get an inch of snow, that would be about it. So there’s really no winter component to this storm.

For much of the day on Friday we’ll deal with scattered rain showers, so keep the umbrella on standby all day. Temperatures will be warm enough to get rid of any snow, but that’s all relative, it only has to get above freezing for that. That doesn’t mean it’s a warm day…. well, for some of us it will be. For others, not so much. While we all get above freezing, the real “warm” air will struggle to be pulled northward. So cities south of the Mass Pike will have a mild day. North of the Pike will be much colder. Either way, today is the outdoor day with scattered rain showers through much of Friday.

Behind this storm is a shot of cold air for Saturday. Temperatures will only make the lower 30s, combined with a stiff breeze will feel like the lower 20s. Sunday is better with warmer temperatures and less wind.