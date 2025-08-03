What a beautiful day it was yesterday! Our streak of nice weather continues today. It will be warmer with hazy sunshine. Highs will reach the low/mid 80s inland. There will be sea breezes for the coast with temperatures in the 70s near 80.

Air quality alerts have expanded from the Upper Midwest to Northern New England. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for parts of the region due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The smoke has drifted into Southern New England, but it’s not as thick and not impacting our air quality as much. Expect hazy skies and moderate air quality today and tomorrow.

It’s a quiet and dry week for us! The warmest day will be tomorrow with towns reaching 90 inland. There won’t be as much humidity as last week, so it won’t feel as hot. Dew points will be borderline muggy. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable through the work week. There will be daily theme of temperatures cooler at the coast and Cape.

Highs rebound into the upper 80s/near 90 next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black