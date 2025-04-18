It will be a busy weekend in Boston, and luckily the weather is on our side! There will just be a couple periods when we’ll have to dodge some showers. Unlike last weekend with the snow, clouds and a raw feel, this weekend brings warmth and some sun!

Expect a few showers this evening. This is associated with a warm front. The showers should move in past 8 pm and be out of here by midnight/early morning hours. Temperatures overnight stay mild with a southwest breeze and clouds. Lows should only drop into the upper 40s/low 50s.

That mild start will help to set the stage for a warm day! We’ll be in the warm sector of our weekend system. A southwest wind will continue to pull in the warmth gusting 30+ mph at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s/low 80s inland. Towns in northern MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley will be the warmest thanks to that wind direction. On the other hand, temperatures will be lower mainly in the 60s (still nice!) on the South Coast, Cape and Islands with that same southwest wind coming in from the chilly Atlantic waters.

We’ll be in and out of clouds tomorrow. There’s a chance for a spot shower around midday. We’ll have to watch for more showers in the evening. These are associated with a cold front.

After the cold front’s passage, temperatures won’t be as warm Sunday, but we’ll still be above average. It will be a pleasant Easter Sunday if you don’t mind the wind. Temperatures start out in the low 50s and reach the low 60s. We’ll see mostly sunshine through the day.

The nice weather rolls on into Marathon Monday! Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday. We’ll continue to enjoy nice temperatures through the rest of the 7-day forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black