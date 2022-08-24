Wow! What a deluge yesterday across parts of southern New England as some towns and cities in northeastern CT, RI, and parts of Southeast Mass, picked up 3-7″ of rain. Most of that falling in a short amount of time, yielding to some flash flooding. All told, Monday and Tuesday’s rain was beneficial, and a dent to the drought in those areas that did pick up over 3″ of water. Other town and cities like Boston, that saw rain, but with amounts generally under 1″, won’t see as much of a dent in the ongoing drought.

In the wake of yesterday’s rain, we do wake up to areas of locally dense fog and low clouds. The fog and low clouds break apart through mid morning, allowing for more sunshine to mix in today. With more sun, comes the warmer air as highs head for the mid 80s. While much of the afternoon is dry, an isolated passing shower can’t be ruled out, although the duration of them will be short lived. Overall, a solid beach/pool day once the sun breaks out.



Temps take a run at 90 tomorrow, although localized sea breezes knock temps down into the low to mid 80s at the coast. Good beach day overall! It won’t be all that humid either, as dew points drop into the 50s inland. So at least a relatively dry heat.

Temps still near 90 Friday, but it will feel uncomfortable with higher humidity and scattered afternoon storms. Those storms will be out ahead of a cold front that swings through Friday evening. A few storms could be strong to severe too.





On the other side of that front, temps fade back into the upper 70s to mid 80s over the weekend, coolest at the coast. There will be just enough instability for a few pop-up isolated showers/storms, but much of each day turns out dry.



Some heat returns early next week.