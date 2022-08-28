7Weather- It’s a warm start to the week with highs close to 90º. Just wait a few days if you don’t like the warmer weather, Thursday and Friday will feel very comfortable.

Let’s start with Monday. We’ll have clouds around early in the morning, but we quickly clear up and it is sunny by lunch time. Temperatures start in the low and mid 60s and then we get up into the low 90s in the afternoon. Southeast Massachusetts will be slightly cooler with wind coming from the water.

Tuesday will feel muggy and we’re up in the low 90s once again. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with an isolated, evening storm. An approaching cold front brings in clouds around and after sunset with a few showers arriving around midnight.

This system really falls apart as it gets to us so it looks like most of us stay dry. The better chance of rain is for southern NH, and even then it’s looking like 0.10″ of rain or less.

There could be a lingering shower Wednesday morning and it will feel humid early in the day. Humidity will be dropping in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday (the first two days of September) are the picks of the week! Highs are near 80º and it will feel very comfortable.