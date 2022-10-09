Many locations experienced the first frost of the season, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s from southern New Hampshire to Martha’s Vineyard. At Norwood Airport, it was the coldest it had been since May 1st at 31°F!

Although it was a cold start Sunday morning, a warming trend is expected through Thursday as a ridge builds over the Midwest and slowly moves towards New England midweek. Temperature will jump from the low 60s back to the low 70s by Midweek.

However, the warm weather will be short-lived as a cold front moves in Thursday night to push temperatures back to seasonable conditions.