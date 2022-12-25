After the coldest Christmas since 1999, above average temperatures are in the forecast this week, with temperatures likely climbing back into the 50s by next weekend.

This comes as the jet stream retreats northward late week, allowing warm weather to stream in from the Southern Plains.

The current forecast for New Years calls for temperatures in the upper 50s, with showers, as a cold front moves through the area. Stay tuned for updates, as the timing of 2 frontal systems is key to keeping the mild weather around into next week.