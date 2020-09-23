Warmer Weather Sticks Around through the Weekend

Today we saw highs skimming 80 through the afternoon, making it feel more like summer than the second day of fall.

It’s shaping up to be a nice evening ahead under mainly clear skies as temperatures cool off into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow, the “summer feel” lingers as highs crest to 80 again under some fair weather clouds.

The warmth sticks around through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. The next chance for showers is as early as Sunday night, but most of the rain should hold off until midnight.

Shower chances are likely for Monday, followed by a few showers early Tuesday morning. The highs for the first half of the next work week are cooler than the end of this week, but still unseasonably warm.

— Jackie Layer