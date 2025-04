After a cooler end to the weekend, warmer weather is in the forecast this week as temperatures are expected to climb well above average.

Monday we’ll start with temperatures in the 40s but quickly warm into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with highs in the 70s and 80s for most.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, with a slight cooldown for the rest of the week. However, temperatures will remain above average.