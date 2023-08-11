It’s been a warm and breezy day! Temperatures will be warmer this weekend. Humidity will come up, and we’ll have a few storms this weekend.

The breeze will fade after sunset. Light wind, lower dewpoints and mainly clear conditions will help temperatures fall into the upper 50s for Worcester County, Merrimack Valley and MetroWest. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for Cape Cod. We’ll have high clouds in the morning. We’ll gain more clouds and humidity through the day as the wind switches out of the south. Highs will be in the 80s. Most of the day is dry. It’ll be a decent beach day.

A weak area of low pressure will move into this higher humidity. That’ll help to fuel storms Saturday evening and night. Thunderstorms are most likely to the west and into western Mass from if you’re out from 6-10 p.m. The storms will continue to move west to east into Sunday morning. The greatest threats will be strong wind and lightning. There is a low risk for a brief tornado.

Waking up Sunday, we’ll see have some storms around. As of now, it looks like storms will be around through midday/early afternoon. There’s a chance the higher humidity could fuel an isolated storm in the afternoon. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s and will reach the mid/upper 80s. It’ll feel muggy too.

Here’s your forecast for the Cape and Lakes!

Monday will be more comfortable. Scattered storms return Tuesday. Some could be strong to severe, so we’ll watch for as we get closer.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black