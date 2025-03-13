Catch those flakes? After a couple of back to back days in the 60s to start the workweek, it was cold enough last evening for a few narrow bands of moderate to heavy snow to break out. While not long lasting, if you fell under one of these bursts, a quick coating to an inch was able to drop on non paved surfaces. Some of us, even wake up this morning to a fresh whitening of the ground on the colder surfaces.



Any leftover patchy light snow fades out this morning and temps will bounce back into the 40s by midday. Similar to yesterday, it’ll be coolest at the coast with an onshore breeze. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but it’ll also be a mainly dry day.



We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies around tonight, which may obscure our opportunity to see the total lunar eclipse.

Friday is a bit milder, mid 50s inland, mid 40s coast. We’re near 60 Saturday and in the 60s with a gusty breeze Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night/Monday, when it’ll be steady to at times heavy. The best shot of over an inch of rain is along and southeast of I-95.

It’ll be mild again mid-week next week with highs back in the 60s by Wednesday.