After a soggy start to the weekend, sunshine returned to the area late Saturday and we’ll see more on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning some locations can expect some patchy dense fog due to the high humidity in the area.

Late morning, fog moves out and sunshine takes over for most, accompanied by some cumulus clouds. Some of those clouds may have a chance to produce a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon.

Locations north and west of Boston have the highest chance for showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, while most of the area stays dry.