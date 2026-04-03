Happy Friday! Wow, yesterday was a cold one. Thankfully, we’ll be warming right back up today, although it’ll take some time. Temperatures this weekend won’t be bad, but we do have some rain chances to talk about.

First, we’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s, but that’ll happen a few hours later than normal. We’ll see some clouds and drizzle this morning, but the sun will fight to pop out later today.

There will be a bit of a breeze at times, too, out of the southwest which is part of the reason we’ll warm up nicely.

This means the forecast for the Red Sox home opener this afternoon looks great!

For your Saturday, we start a bit brighter but clouds will roll in as the day progresses. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s but will warm nicely again into the low 60s in the early afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze at times that will actually crash temperatures in the mid to late afternoon into the 50s and eventually the 40s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ve got chances for a few spotty showers. Otherwise, much of Easter Sunday will feature rain chances, clouds and temperatures reaching the low 60s after a morning in the low 40s.

We dry back out Monday with partial sun and a cold start in the upper 30s. Highs will reach the low 50s. Tuesday: low 30s to upper 40s with a sun/cloud mix and a spot shower chance. Wednesday looks bright but cold! We kick off in the 20s which will hurt a little but rebound into the upper 40s. Thursday: mostly sunny and near 60. Stay tuned!