After having some cooler weather to wrap up the weekend, warm weather returns to start the work week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for most of the area on Monday, with sunshine and breeze out of the southwest.

The warming trend continues on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

A cold front moves through the area Tuesday night with some light showers possible. Behind the front temperatures fall back into the 60s for highs Wednesday.