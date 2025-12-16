If you were outside today, it actually felt kinda nice! I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing since today was still below normal but since December has been so cold, it actually felt nice? Anyway, it was another colder than normal day for the month (make that day 15/16). But with the wind and sunshine, it was definitely doable to be out and about today. We continue to warm over the next couple of days, with the second half of the week feeling probably balmy!

Tomorrow still starts off a bit chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 20s, but it’s a fast warm up in the morning, on our way to the 40s and temperatures in the afternoon that are actually above normal! The wind won’t be strong, and it’s not a windy day, but there’s a bit more wind than what we had out there today. Of course, something has to push in the warmer temperatures!

Thursday looks outstanding! And while Friday temperatures climb even higher, it won’t be nearly as nice with a strong wind and a soaking rain. Tomorrow afternoon, I’ll talk more about storm details, but for once I wanted to write an uplifting blog, focusing on the two really nice December days we have in store, especially after how cold the month has been. But if you’re curious, here are the Friday storm bullet points:

Rain: Rain is steady and occasionally heavy through much of the day Friday, winding down some time around or shortly before sunset. General rainfall amounts .5″ – 1″.

Wind: The wind will be strong. Initially from the south with the rain. Gusts for most of us likely 40-50 mph, with the possibility of over 50 mph on the Cape and Islands. The wind will then switch to the northwest behind the rain, staying gusty at 30-40 mph, pushing in the colder air Friday evening and for the weekend.

Again, more specific details and I’ll do a closer look at each day part in tomorrow’s blog. See you then!