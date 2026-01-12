Happy Monday! While today was on the colder side, we’ll get a quick warm-up over the next few days before we get back to business as usual this winter.

The rest of Monday will be cold and breezy, with the breezy conditions greatly improving overnight. Tuesday will start cold in the upper 20s, but by the afternoon we’ll comfortably reach the low 40s.

In fact, it’ll be a great day to take your car to the car wash to get all the road salt off.

Wednesday will be the most mild day this week. We start off in the mid 30s and top off just shy of the 50-degree mark!

It’ll be a cloudier day, too, with a chance for an isolated shower or two.

Thursday will be the last milder day this week. Lows begin in the low 30s with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Skies are looking cloudy with a low-end chance for a spot shower. It’ll be a bit breezy. Friday, the cold returns! We’re down to the teens in the morning with highs only near 30 degrees. At least the sun will be out.

Saturday morning will be frigid in the teens again but we’ll hit near 40 in the afternoon. The day will be bright with a chance for some light snow that night.

Sunday will feature a chance for an isolated snow shower with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 30s. The colder-than-average trend is here to stay through at least the second to last week of the month. Stay tuned!